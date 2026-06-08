BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Spiritual vaccination
Karine Savard
Karine Savard
331 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
144 views • Yesterday

Rudolf Steiner 

Ted talk ; deletion of the Vmat 2 gene to eliminate the "god brain" 

The digital control under the skin.

Emitting bluetooth signals; mac adresses without device name (combination of 12 letters and numbers divided by semi-colons)

Another deleted video by youtube in 2021 that I had to remake

Keywords
vaccinationdigital controlless human
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study finds thousand-year-old root may offer safer alternative to standard hair loss drugs

Study finds thousand-year-old root may offer safer alternative to standard hair loss drugs

Cassie B.
University of Sydney Study: Small Daily Habit Changes Linked to Longer Healthy Life Span

University of Sydney Study: Small Daily Habit Changes Linked to Longer Healthy Life Span

Coco Somers
Scoping Review Links Bicycling to Improvements in Mood, Cognition and Social Connection

Scoping Review Links Bicycling to Improvements in Mood, Cognition and Social Connection

Petra Stone
Beyond sugar crashes: Why whole foods are gaining ground as natural sweet alternatives

Beyond sugar crashes: Why whole foods are gaining ground as natural sweet alternatives

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Study Finds Microplastics in Human Brain Tissues Linked to Dementia and Cardiovascular Risk

Study Finds Microplastics in Human Brain Tissues Linked to Dementia and Cardiovascular Risk

Edison Reed
Little-known compound in aged garlic could be key to fighting age-related muscle decline

Little-known compound in aged garlic could be key to fighting age-related muscle decline

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy