Spiritual vaccination

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Rudolf Steiner
Ted talk ; deletion of the Vmat 2 gene to eliminate the "god brain"
The digital control under the skin.
Emitting bluetooth signals; mac adresses without device name (combination of 12 letters and numbers divided by semi-colons)
Another deleted video by youtube in 2021 that I had to remake