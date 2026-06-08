Spiritual vaccination

144 views • Yesterday

Another deleted video by youtube in 2021 that I had to remake

Emitting bluetooth signals; mac adresses without device name (combination of 12 letters and numbers divided by semi-colons)

Ted talk ; deletion of the Vmat 2 gene to eliminate the "god brain"

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