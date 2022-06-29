Situation Update, June 29, 2022 - Massive meat rendering facility with robotics, AI systems and railroad offloading integration raises eyebrows

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A massive meat rendering facility is due to begin construction in Rapid City, South Dakota next year, with plans for its completion by 2026. The $1.1 billion facility is known as the, “Western Legacy Development Corporation,” and it promises to bring large-scale production to the beef industry, rendering an estimated 8,000 cattle per day.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-06-29-massive-meat-rendering-facility-with-robotics-ai-systems-and-railroad-offloading.html
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