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Worldwide Rally for Freedom and Human Rights. Nov 20th, 2021. New York City, NY, USA.
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60 views • November 23, 2021
New York City!
Massive rally against the Fastest Vaccine Ever.
Everyone who took part in making, selling, pushing and talking about how good the Fastest Vaccine Ever is,
They are nothing but U.N Communist dogs and will held accountable for all of the people they have murdered.
freedomnews.tv
Massive rally against the Fastest Vaccine Ever.
Everyone who took part in making, selling, pushing and talking about how good the Fastest Vaccine Ever is,
They are nothing but U.N Communist dogs and will held accountable for all of the people they have murdered.
freedomnews.tv
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