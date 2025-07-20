Treason? Australian govt is demilitarizing it's strategic tank reserve - shipping all 49 remaining Abrams tanks to Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Australian military this week was practising repelling a hypothetical Chinese invasion of Darwin using a machine gun.
🇦🇺At the same time the Australian government is demilitarizing Australia's strategic tank reserve shipping all 49 remaining Abrams tanks to Ukraine.
⚡️How is this not treason against Australia's defense interests?
From, @AussieCossack