What's Out There?? NASA Manipulates Feeds & the Dangers of AI w/ Dani Arnold

Researcher and activist, Dani Arnold, returns to the program to share her findings on what is occurring in space. She discusses how NASA changes the feeds when something inconvenient is on display. We also discuss the real dangers of Artificial Intelligence and how it can also be useful. You can learn more or follow Dani Arnold at www.rts.earth





