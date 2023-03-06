Love & Other Biblical Drugs #27: Sex Drives The World; The Lack Of Marital Sex Destroys This World...

I've heard it said that a man would climb a mountain just to be with the one he loves. How many times has he broken that promise, it has never been done. I know I've never climbed the highest mountain, But I've walked the hill of Calvary. Just to be with you I would do anything, there's is no price I would not pay, Noooo... Just to be with you I would give everything, and I would give my life away;



