The US is Devastated by Russia's Power! Moscow Sent The World's Fastest Shooting SPG FLOX to Ukraine
Published 12 hours ago

It seems that this conflict will be a nightmare for American Generals from the Pentagon for a long time. It seems that even the most stubborn Russophobes are beginning to believe that the Russian army has not yet used even half of its power in this special military operation. Almost every month, the Russian army surprises its opponents with the latest weapons systems, which are sent to Ukraine not only to achieve important objectives but also to improve the combat characteristics of these systems in their confrontation with NATO-style weapons.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

