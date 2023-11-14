Prayers Warriors No Longer Censored at Suffolk School Board! #christianity #brighteon #jesus #blessed

From Founding Freedom Law: Late night, at Suffolk County School Board meeting, our client at FFLC, Angela Kilgore, was permitted to pray as part of her public comments after the FFLC negotiated an agreement with the school board.



At the Suffolk Schoolboard's August 10 meeting, school Board Chairman Tyron Riddick interrupted Ms. Kilgore's allotted public comment period when she felt prompted to say a brief prayer.

