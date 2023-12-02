Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
001 BEFORE THE CROSS part 1
channel image
RandyWatchReport
6 Subscribers
4 views
Published Yesterday

2Ch 2:4  Behold, I build an house to the name of the LORD my God, to dedicate it to him, and to burn before him sweet incense, and for the continual shewbread, and for the burnt offerings morning and evening, on the sabbaths, and on the new moons, and on THE SOLEMN FEASTS  of the LORD our God. This is an ordinance for ever to Israel. 

Keywords
timefestivalseasonsfeastsappointedsolemn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket