SN1020: Rona Revelations, Social Disintegration & Inhibiting Healing | Factions Of Freedom

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[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2020/06/05/sn1020-rona-revelations-social-disintegration-inhibiting-healing/]
It would seem the destruction brought by the virus has subsided in its intensity, yielding its world-ending abilities to the almighty power of racism. Literally overnight, the death of George Floyd has brought international attention to our civilian policing system and its approach when dealing with tense situations. Now, emboldened by the injustice practices of a police officer, people have taken to the streets in justifiable anger only to have it coopted for manipulative means.
Chaos has engulfed the streets of America and left nothing but devastation, confusion and doubt in its wake. Riots under the guise of humanitarian protests have taken over the news cycle, smothering the legitimacy of the once life-threatening coronavirus, and now, we’re left with all of the fallout. While some may say they’re surprised to see such violence post-lockdown, surprisingly enough I’m not; exposing corrupted hoaxes leads to escalating events.
With society gradually descending into a veritable form of lawlessness, and between the hysterical rioters, desperate looters and hyper agitated law enforcement officers, people are left only with what little means they have to defend themselves. Unable to take the appropriate time to gather ourselves with the recent coronavirus revelations, we’ve been thrusted heart-first into even more tumultuous situations; Where this roller coaster ride of perception manipulation takes us is deadly and unknown.
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