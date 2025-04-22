BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚡ THE CATHOLIC POPE IS DEAD! DEFINITE PROPHETIC SIGN OF JUDGMENT ON THE CHURCH
End the global reset
73 followers
104 views • 1 week ago

with the death on Easter Monday of Pope Francis on April 21st 2025 We must assume this is no coincidence. most are celebrating it as a sign that he went to the house of the father. It is anything but that. this is a sign that judgment is coming on the religion of Christianity. no matter what denomination one is in all of Christianity is under the headship of the Pope. We are not to be in religion at all. We are only to be followers of the true gospel. and not followers of the papacy that started the religion of Christianity to begin with. The death of Pope Francis happened at just the right day. It is a sign of big things to come

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL 

VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12

OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS 

[email protected]

TO FIND THE BLACK POPE ARTICLE ON LARRY MCGUIRE'S WARNING WEBSITE HERE IS THE LINK

larrygmeguiar2.com

Keywords
deathfrancisblack pope
