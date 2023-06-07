Do Demons Hate Marriage? The Power of Advice and Ping Pong

Do demons hate marriage?

When I first thought of that... I figured... no, because they don't have to experience it.

But truthfully, demons hate everything that rallies around commitment and unity. If you have to be unselfish and giving then it gets attacked.

I always use the comment, "satan loves sex out of marriage, then kills it once you're in marriage" but that's not true... is it?

satan glories in ungodliness.

But, if a man wants more sex in marriage he has to show up in the masculine and provide, protect and bring safety as his woman requires it. Then she will feel vulnerable and valuable enough to engage in his needs. And vise versa.

Yes, that's in the Bible.

But that's not really what the world tells you.

Advice is someone telling you what they would do in that situation. It's just people talking about themselves. But no person on the planet has the right to tell you what to do.

What we need is the predictable patterns of life. Now, we have an internal reorganization to say, 'do I want to follow the patterns that get the results I want or keep in the failed pattern'.

Then it's all up to us to own the change.

And get some new skill sets to get better at what we desire to change.

So, are the demons in the advice you receive? Maybe. Just as they may be in the decisions you make regarding whether you'll take the advice or not.

They are certainly in any thoughts and feelings that go negative. They are playing ping-pong in your head and win a point every time you accept a negative thought. If you speak it out... they get match-point. If you get angry and/or upset yourself or at someone else... bingo! They are laughing to the bank.

The relationships that matter to you... partner, children, parents etc... those are the ones they are playing for the title match. It's their glory to have you go ungodly.

Your ungodliness is your demonic worship.

That's why God shares with us the patterns of life. And why He encourages us to follow them.

If we want a better life... we can move into it.

And He is totally willing to supply us moving in the right direction. But it doesn't come while we are sitting on the couch watching Netflix. It comes when we are engaged in the Kingdom.

Because the real marriage the demons want to destroy is the one between Christ and the church.

Blessings warriors





