© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Turkish Riots In The Netherlands | Erdogan Threatens Europe!
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • November 23, 2020
Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3617/turkish-riots-in-the-netherlands-erdogan-threatens-europe
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3617-turkish-riots-in-the-netherlands-erdogan-threatens-europe
On April 16th, 2017, Turkey will hold a referendum on “constitutional changes” which would grant Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan additional authority. The Netherlands and many European countries have significant Turkish populations who are eligible to vote in the referendum and Erdogan’s design to campaign in those countries has led to a significant diplomatic crisis.
After Turkish riots overtook Dutch streets, the Netherlands government has withdrawn permission for Turkish officials to campaign in the country, citing “risks to public order and security.” Erdogan has threatened harsh sanctions and even alluded to war over these measures – all mere days away from the Netherlands own parliamentary election.
The Truth About Immigration and Crime in the Netherlands
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ypnC5-M7PhQ
The Truth About France, Immigration and Radicalization
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dkMBzxNepnM
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3617/turkish-riots-in-the-netherlands-erdogan-threatens-europe
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3617-turkish-riots-in-the-netherlands-erdogan-threatens-europe
On April 16th, 2017, Turkey will hold a referendum on “constitutional changes” which would grant Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan additional authority. The Netherlands and many European countries have significant Turkish populations who are eligible to vote in the referendum and Erdogan’s design to campaign in those countries has led to a significant diplomatic crisis.
After Turkish riots overtook Dutch streets, the Netherlands government has withdrawn permission for Turkish officials to campaign in the country, citing “risks to public order and security.” Erdogan has threatened harsh sanctions and even alluded to war over these measures – all mere days away from the Netherlands own parliamentary election.
The Truth About Immigration and Crime in the Netherlands
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ypnC5-M7PhQ
The Truth About France, Immigration and Radicalization
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dkMBzxNepnM
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.