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Unlimited Electrical Energy Part 9
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216 views • December 03, 2021
I input 120 watts, produced 215 watts output and enough hydrogen and oxygen to run a small fuel cell array.
That is 95 watts over unity. The laws of physics need tweaking...
Unlimited Electrical Production... tell your friends but not your enemies or annoying neighbors... 🙂
That is 95 watts over unity. The laws of physics need tweaking...
Unlimited Electrical Production... tell your friends but not your enemies or annoying neighbors... 🙂
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