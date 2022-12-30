Create New Account
Protest Live: The Evil CCP Must End In Our Generation
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Summary：On December 28th, the peaceful protest by members of the New Federal State of China entered its 39th day , fighting against Paul Hastings LLP and O’Melveny and attorneys for their collusion with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), who have made huge dirty money, and persecuted Chinese dissidents in the U.S..


