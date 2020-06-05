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Rules for Rioting and Submission to the Globalist Collapse
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40 views • June 05, 2020
Black Lives Matter Melbourne has issued a list of required behavior from white people attending their protest, which includes no selfies and the demand that, “If a black person tells you to do something, you do it immediately without question.”
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