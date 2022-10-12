Anti NWO Leaders Are Rising (Bowne Report)

Bowne Report
Newly elected Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni has kicked the New World Order's United Nation's Agenda 2030 door down. Her momentum rises on the heels of a global reaction to the neo Marxism and blatant genocide infiltrating first world bureaucracies. Meloni has been smeared as a Far Right fascist. Of course, Meloni is merely a populist echoing the concerns of all sane moral people of all walks of life. The worst nightmare of the New World Order.
