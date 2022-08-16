KINGDOM AGAINST KINGDOM.- SERPENT VS SHEEP - Blow The Shofar !! Blow The Shofar !! Blow the SHOFAR!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth mirrored from Jonathan Kleck on other platforms
Quotation from original video description...."I WAS Told to BLOW The Shofar !!!!! I HAVE BLOWN The TRUMPET And Sounded the Alarm... The Prophesy is unfolding ..The Time is Here"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://show-notes.net/
http://www.kleckfiles.com/