Crumbling Climate Deception: Reporting From The UN’s COP28 in Dubai | The Sentinel Report Ep. 11

Reporting on the ground from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, international journalist Alex Newman and rancher Debbie Bacigalupi cover the true agenda, with receipts, of what globalist leaders are endeavoring to accomplish through climate policies and initiatives.





So-called “man-made climate change” is the “why” behind the enemies of the United States calling for a global carbon tax, the shutting down of countless American manufacturing plants, cutting off the use of invaluable natural fossil fuels, and the destruction of farms, Newman reveals. If the United Nations is not stopped, it will eradicate individual and national sovereignty. The climate agenda is not about climate; it is about control.





Additionally, Newman covers presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy’s must-see takedown of the “god of climate,” the mainstream media’s knee-jerk reaction, and John Kerry’s haughty position that no politician, even Donald Trump, can stop the “transformation” to come.





Want to tune in on the go? Listen to the podcast below:





