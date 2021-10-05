Dr. Mikovits Clearly Explains the Past, Present, and Future of COVID-19 in this Home Interview.

World Alternative Media (WAM) had a detailed interview with Judy Mikovits, PhD, in her home regarding the history, current stage, and potential future of the world under what she calls "The Plague of Corruption." Her best selling books "Plague of Corruption" and "Ending Plague" are both available now. Dr..Mikovits has a unique and vital perspective on these matters not only because of her scientific expertise, but also because of her personal and career interaction with top names (like Dr. Fauci) who are at the heart of the corruption. If you've seen Dr. Mikovits before and didn't understand what she was saying, you must hear this conversation where she frequently takes time to put much of the science on a level where the unversed in scientific terms can understand the main message. This is an interview to study carefully for answers many do not yet understand.