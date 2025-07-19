© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOCK AND AWE: Global crises are manufactured and presented to us to engineer our consent to be ruled over by selected leaders. This is global governance.
The late Alan Watt speaking in 2010❗️
These tactics are, to this day, being deployed worldwide. Do any examples come to mind?
If you somehow don’t know who this man is, I suggest you stop what you’re doing and find out as soon as possible.
A complete archive of his work over the years has been dutifully compiled and is available on the Internet Archive here (https://archive.org/details/2021-02-28-Alan-Watt-CTTM)
Alan’s legacy is also being preserved by Melissa - the official custodian of Cutting Through the Matrix. Follow her work here (https://www.youtube.com/@alanwattcttm7266)
This man truly saw the bigger picture and dedicated his life to educating as many as possible. Highly recommended listening.
Original Interview conducted in 2010 by InfoWars.
Source @Oracle Films
