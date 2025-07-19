SHOCK AND AWE: Global crises are manufactured and presented to us to engineer our consent to be ruled over by selected leaders. This is global governance.



The late Alan Watt speaking in 2010❗️



These tactics are, to this day, being deployed worldwide. Do any examples come to mind?



If you somehow don’t know who this man is, I suggest you stop what you’re doing and find out as soon as possible.



A complete archive of his work over the years has been dutifully compiled and is available on the Internet Archive here (https://archive.org/details/2021-02-28-Alan-Watt-CTTM)



Alan’s legacy is also being preserved by Melissa - the official custodian of Cutting Through the Matrix. Follow her work here (https://www.youtube.com/@alanwattcttm7266)



This man truly saw the bigger picture and dedicated his life to educating as many as possible. Highly recommended listening.



Original Interview conducted in 2010 by InfoWars.

Source @Oracle Films

