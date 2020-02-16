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Sandy Hook Video #4 "Wolfgang Halbig Sandy Hook Staged Government Community Capstone Exercise False Flag"
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326 views • February 16, 2020
This video, posted on Youtube 11-12-2017 and removed by them sometime in 2018, features Wolfgang Halbig discussing the Sandy Hook shooting as well as previous ones up to that date in 2012. He also discusses his career as a school safety consultant, which is one of the reasons that got him involved with the subject. He is a true "Bulldog", not cowering down to crooked authority, or to the Jewish cabal arrayed against him.
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