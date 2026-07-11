Get ready for Christ’s return: preparing for the end (2)

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Credits to Jesus is Lord





We need to get ready for Christ’s return and prepare for the end of this world as we know it.





In Luke 21:36, Christ says on how to prepare ourselves: Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man.





God’s saints have the faith of Christ and keep the commandments of God according to Revelation 14:12, King James Bible. God’s holy ten commandments of love, truth and righteousness are found in Exodus 20:3-17 including God’s holy and permanent 7th day Sabbath commandment.





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