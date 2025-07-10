BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prayers Radio Conversations show 14 - with Ginni Gordon RScP
4 views • 1 day ago

Guests Book

https://amzn.to/4nCOSZ1

If Not Now, When?: The Retirement Guide You've Been Waiting For Paperback – July 20, 2017

by Ginni Gordon (Author)


Introduction 00:00-01:38

The hosts introduce themselves and their guest Ginni Garden, who has been a practitioner since 2009. They mention her book "If Not Now, When?" about making major life changes.


Opening Prayer 01:38-03:35

Ginni shares an opening prayer based on a quote by Maya Angelou about being a blessing to others.


Discussion on Prayer 03:35-15:56

The hosts ask Ginni questions about how prayer shows up in her life, her morning ritual, how she handles challenges, and how her approach to prayer has evolved over time.


Deeper Exploration of Prayer Practices 15:56-25:52

They discuss specific prayer techniques, feelings that arise during prayer, and how to ground oneself when praying for others.


Gratitude and Life Approach 25:52-28:14

Ginni shares about her gratitude practice and approach to daily life. The interview concludes with final thoughts and a closing prayer.


Questions/Answers

Q: How does prayer show up in your life?

A: It's mostly present in my life, becoming a habit to always be present with God. I pray for people I see in need, like accident victims. 04:45


Q: How do you prepare yourself for the day?

A: I sit on the couch with a prayer book, write prayers for various people and causes, and set the pace for the day. 08:30


Q: When you have a challenge, what do you do?

A: I unite with God, express what I'd like to happen, and ask for the highest and best for the situation. 10:38


Q: How have your prayers evolved over time?

A: I've moved from being a problem solver to seeing the wonder of life and feeling part of a team with God. 09:24


Q: What works for you in prayer?

A: I use the five-step prayer - unifying with God, declaring what I want, expressing gratitude, and knowing it's for the highest good. 14:38


5 Best Quotes

1. "I love the fact that anything I see happen... I immediately pray for the people that are in the accident or... And when I'm doing consulting or whatever at church, I notice that so many of the people that come to me are having life experiences that I had." 04:57


2. "I basically use the five step prayer. I unify with God. I declare what I want to happen. There's always gratitude. I'm so grateful for the concept that I'm part of this team and that anything that is highest and best is going to happen." 14:38


3. "It's not about judging. It's about connecting. And most... You know, I love that. I love doing it. I love the feeling that I have of the connection and of the fact that we are one." 20:50


4. "It's just such a great place to be because once you hang out in gratitude, you feel so differently about life." 22:27


5. "Well, what comes to me is that you're not alone. You're part of this wonderful team and that anything and everything you pray about is heard and answered." 26:12

Keywords
spiritualprayerhelpholmescslnon denominationalscience of mindcenters for spiritual living
Chapters

00:00Exploring Spiritual Life Changes

02:24Source of Hope

04:44Exploring Spiritual Life Changes

05:26Prayer as Co-Creation

06:27Focus in Prayer Challenges

06:50Exploring Spiritual Life Changes

12:35Rediscovering True Self

12:57Evolution of Prayer Practices

14:16Exploring the Essence of Prayer

14:58Internalizing Holmes' Wisdom

15:42Exploring the Essence of Prayer

16:25Focus in Prayer Challenges

18:10Exploring the Essence of Prayer

18:33Empowered Prayer Practices

19:46Exploring the Essence of Prayer

21:36Power of Daily Gratitude

26:08Community, Prayer, and Gratitude

