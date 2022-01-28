FREEDOM CONVOY Stretches 45 Miles Long Across Canada

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US truckers have joined their Canadian brethren in a 'Freedom Convoy' across Canada that has stretched to 45 miles long as the big rigs head to Ottawa to protest the country's vaccine mandates
Truckers left from British Columbia on Sunday and will be met in the nation's capital on Saturday by other protesters driving from the east and the south of the country
'It's 70 kilometers long,' Benjamin Dichter, a spokesman for the Freedom Convoy 2022, told the Toronto Sun, referring to the convoy after it passed Calgary heading west on Wednesday.