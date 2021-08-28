© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Marek's Disease in Chickens Exposes True Dangers of COVID Injections
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
322 views • August 28, 2021
Harrison Smith of The American Journal joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how Marek's Disease exposes the dangers of COVID Vaccines allowing the recipient to mutate and transfer worse versions of the virus they are hoping to eradicate.
Vitamin Mineral Fusion is back in stock! Save 33% RIGHT NOW!
Vitamin Mineral Fusion is back in stock! Save 33% RIGHT NOW!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.