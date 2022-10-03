Create New Account
Deliverance, The Childrens Bread 14
The Appearance
Published 2 months ago |

Augusto's Websites...http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on Brighteon...

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on YouTube...

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVBzMEBbLEO-poZaNo4wLTA/playlists


Contact Info:

Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064

Keywords
bible studybible teachingaugusto perezdeliverance the childrens breadthe appearance ministryhow to tear down spiritual strongholdspower over the enemy breaking free from spiritual strongholdsprayer points against spiritual strongholdspulling down spiritual strongholdsspiritual strongholds in familiesspiritual warfare casting down strongholdsspiritual warfare strongholdsspiritual warfare strongholds prayersstronghold spiritual definitiontypes of spiritual strongholdswhat are examples of spiritual strongholdswhat does the bible say about spiritual strongholdswhat is a stronghold spiritualbreaking spiritual strongholds and healing the wounded spiritdifferent kinds of spiritual strongholdsexamples of spiritual strongholds in the biblefasting break spiritual strongholdsfighting spiritual strongholdshow to get rid of spiritual strongholdsspiritual strongholds bible study

