Aimpoint T2, Shaffer Mount, MeproLight MCO Pro, and Primary Arms MF-RGBII - Minuteman Overview

Legendary AimPoint T2

Noted for long 50,000 hour battery life

Durability and with a

-60f - 160f operating temperature it’s well suited for Wyoming’s bitter cold winters and the blistering heat of the Middle East sandbox.





Compared to Primary Arms MF-RGBII

Which is Nearly 1/10 the price but is pretty limited on its operating temperature range



+14f - 122f

It also burns thru 2032 batteries at 10 times the rate as the T2

Our AimPoint T2 has been mounted atop The LaRue Tactical LT660. It is pretty trim for a QD mount. I like how the QD lever is captured. However, if mounted far enough forward to accommodate a magnifier, the QD lever extends right over the ejection port…a bit of a snag hazard and risk of brass being deflected back into the ejection port…potential malf.

I switched to the trim, no snag Shaffer Machining red dot mount. No levers, no protruding nuts. And it is 35 grams lighter than the LT660. I really like this setup on my UTG Pro Ambi AR. Perfect for both eyes open. Overtop the irons for run ‘n gun, sink into a solid cheek weld for the combination of irons and dot.

I do like the Tango Down IO rubber armor for the T2, but I do not like the caps…cut them off as they are a ‘both eyes open” obstruction. You want to reduce the frame or obstruction so that your brain can assemble a clear binocular view of the target. And to further improve this binocular assembly, the optic should be black…any other color tempts the eye to shift focus from the target to the optic body.

A solid mid-price solution is the MeproLight MCO Pro. We ended up with this as part of an IWI promotion when we purchased a Tavor. I like the circle dot option on this sight. A relatively trim mount and pretty solid cold weather environment support…-40f - 140f. Much better than the Primary Arms and almost as solid as the Aimpoint. Half the battery life of the T2, but at 25,000 hours good enough. The large window provides flexible eye alignment when shooting from awkward positions. A good 80% solution at half the price. Future review coming, but I really like the MeproLight MCO Pro…the Tavor, not so much.

Overall, with some discretionary wealth, I’d go with the Aimpoint T2 atop the light weight and trim Shaffer mount. If the opportunity cost of about 5 hundred bucks is too high, I’d definitely be happy with the MeproLight MCO Pro. The budget, Primary Arms MF-RBGII? I think I’d just stick with irons.