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UNMASKED BIDEN SPITS ON WOMAN - DOCTOR TELLS THE WORLD IN OPEN FORUM HOW THEY PLAN TO KILL US
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441 views • October 30, 2021
RUMBLE LINK:
https://rumble.com/voe2lh-unmasked-biden-spits-on-woman-doctor-tells-the-world-in-open-forum-how-they.html
- Unmasked Joe Biden spits on Woman
- Dr. Carrie Madej tells the world how they plan to kill us and what they'll do to the survivors
- Florida's Ron Desantis plans to hire unvaccinated police officers
- How robots are replacing humans
- Vaccine Injuries
Email: [email protected]
https://rumble.com/voe2lh-unmasked-biden-spits-on-woman-doctor-tells-the-world-in-open-forum-how-they.html
- Unmasked Joe Biden spits on Woman
- Dr. Carrie Madej tells the world how they plan to kill us and what they'll do to the survivors
- Florida's Ron Desantis plans to hire unvaccinated police officers
- How robots are replacing humans
- Vaccine Injuries
Email: [email protected]
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