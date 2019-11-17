U.K.'s Masonic Controlled Conflicts - U.S. Government Funding & Aiding The Enemies

This June 1980 Interview of Professor Anthony C. Sutton explains the United States financial background of funding Hitler's German Nazi during World War II, the U.S. Government funding North Korea during the Korean War, and funding North Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Mr. Sutton shows not only funding of the enemies, but also the sharing of technologies to them during time of war. Yet, not a single U.S. corporation nor any representative of those corporations were charged. Proving ALL Wars are "Masonic Controlled Conflicts" and are contrived to gain profit and used for selective depopulation on both sides of the wars.



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