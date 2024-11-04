Graham and John speak with David Charalambous...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight On Club Grubbery. As more people wake to a new reality each day, how do we communicate with effect? How do we make sense of what has been allowed by us to happen on our watch? These are useful questions and the man to answer them is behavioural and communication expert David Charalambous from the UK.
Stayoutathetrees.
God bless.
Hoody and Johnny.