Our Bees Swarmed! | What We Did To Capture It

It was just a regular day...until! Check out our failed and successful attempts at capturing a bee swarm. It was certainly an adventure.

#beekeeping #beeswarm #selfreliant #prepping #homesteading

--

Check out our Etsy Shop for stuff that'll make your friends jealous! https://www.etsy.com/shop/LiveHonestWI





Don't want to miss out? 🅢🅤🅑🅢🅒🅡🅘🅑🅔 here:

http://www.youtube.com/@LiveHonestWI?...





Contact us!

[email protected]





Thanks for watching!

- N&M