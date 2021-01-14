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Announcement: Great Solution for military to protect Constitution
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255 views • January 14, 2021
Episode #5
This is the solution to the mess regarding democrats vs. conservatives; regarding Tue. signing by the Joint Chiefs of Staff pledging military to support both the Constitution AND the [pro-socialist/communist leaning] Biden Administration. This is a contradiction, and as such can only be preformed via allowing for a dual choice for us all.
This is the solution to the mess regarding democrats vs. conservatives; regarding Tue. signing by the Joint Chiefs of Staff pledging military to support both the Constitution AND the [pro-socialist/communist leaning] Biden Administration. This is a contradiction, and as such can only be preformed via allowing for a dual choice for us all.
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