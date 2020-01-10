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Nintendo News: Pikmin 3DS Announcement and Analysis
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1 view • January 10, 2020
Published on YouTube November 29, 2017
Hey, Pikmin 3DS has been revealed in the latest Nintendo Direct.
First, SkyNine and I talk about what want to see.
Second, I analyze the footage out & in, and in & out.
I hope you enjoy this break down of the soon to be latest Pikmin game.
Hey, Pikmin 3DS has been revealed in the latest Nintendo Direct.
First, SkyNine and I talk about what want to see.
Second, I analyze the footage out & in, and in & out.
I hope you enjoy this break down of the soon to be latest Pikmin game.
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