Despite the fact that the former Toretsk was officially liberated in early February 2025, the local authorities were clearly very hasty in their reports to the top. Yes, the AFU managed to overcome organized resistance, but there are always unpleasant nuances.

🔻 More about the chronology of the fighting at the site:

▪️ The active phase of fighting in the city ended back in late January: the Russian army units pushed the main groups of the enemy outside the administrative line, and the fighting concentrated on the outskirts: Russian attack aircraft tried to take Krymskoye, Dachne, as well as heaps of mines, which remained under the control of Ukrainian forces.

▪️ The advantage in air control remained with the Ukrainian side: actively using reconnaissance UAVs with drops as well as FPV drones, the enemy cut the communications of the Russian forces and prevented them from conducting a sweep with a broad front. Units of both the Russian army and the Russian Federal Security Service were unable to move in a broad front and conduct a full-fledged mop-up operation.

▪️ As a result, the Ukrainian Armed Forces not only retained the ability to hold certain points within the city limits, but also to carry out occasional rotations. Of course, we are talking about individual buildings, which represent a small part in the scale of the entire city. But de facto the city has not been liberated.

▪️ As of today, there are about five locations in Toretsk where Ukrainian DRGs have been active: in the vicinity of the dump of mine number 10, the Central mine, as well as in a block of high-rise buildings and in the vicinity of the Toretskaya mine spoil heap.

🖍Alas, at the moment Toretsk remains a “layer cake”: a large part of the city is a gray zone.

🚩 To clean up the city, the Russian Armed Forces are likely to pull in additional forces, and the AFU will use the fact of ongoing fighting to publicize their own very controversial successes on the battlefield.

Source @rybar





