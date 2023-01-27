Population reduction planned long beforehand | www.kla.tv/24891

“Overpopulation”, “Social
Engineering”, “Population Reduction” … these have been familiar terms used in
political discussions for years now. When you give it a closer look, there is
an obvious active population reduction, one that has been on the agenda for
centuries. Who are the driving forces behind this inhumane agenda?
👉 https://kla.tv/24891
▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en
▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
As long as we
don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we
are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV
-
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en
▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Bill Gates and the web of population control
www.kla.tv/17389
Family protection
https://www.familien-schutz.de/familienministerin-lisa-paus-alle-aerzte-sollen-abtreibung-lernen/
Guidestones - Countdown to the Great Reset ...
www.kla.tv/23140
taz article from 9/26/2012 about statements by Ted Turner
https://taz.de/Debatte-Arm-gegen-Reich/!5083155/
Henry Kissinger quote
https://www.presseportal.de/pm/133833/4647726
Overview of the Kissinger study
https://www.nixonlibrary.gov/sites/default/files/virtuallibrary/documents/nssm/nssm_200.pdf
The study NSSM 200
https://web.archive.org/web/20200701172215/https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/PCAAB500.pdf
Depopulation Quotes
https://de.scribd.com/document/481291527/Depopulation-Zitate-Entvolkerungszitate
Scientification of the Social, p.5
https://zeithistorische-forschungen.de/1-2-2007/4477
Cabal Part 5 Georgia Guidestones
https://odysee.com/@Qlobal-Change:6/teil5:c?lid=209e21c671e1cda91df2fc8af3fd94e04fe00bc8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.