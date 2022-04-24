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Operation Scorpio #107 - 26 February 22 - Guests: Mike Gaddy, Daryl Wayne
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84 views • April 24, 2022
So long Rev Radio... and thanks for all the fish! The two-year stint on the home of free speech lite is over! The Rebel Madman Mike Gaddy, Daryl Wayne and multiple callers join Scorpio and Giuseppe for the final show at the old network. The shining path is now www.speakfreeradio.com!
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