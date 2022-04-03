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Denzel Washington: 'Devil Got a Hold of the Oscars' (2022)
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217 views • April 03, 2022
DarylLawsonLive.com
2Ti 4:3 For a time is coming when people will no longer listen to sound and wholesome teaching. They will follow their own desires and will look for teachers who will tell them whatever their itching ears want to hear.
2Ti 4:3 For a time is coming when people will no longer listen to sound and wholesome teaching. They will follow their own desires and will look for teachers who will tell them whatever their itching ears want to hear.
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