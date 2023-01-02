THE WARNING - TWO SUNS IN THE SKY

Jesus said: “My people, I have promised you that I will bring My Warning before the next deadly virus will be released. On the day of the Warning you will see two suns in the sky, and there will be some days of darkness. You will face your life review, a mini-judgment, and a taste of your present destination. After the Warning, you will have six weeks of conversion. You will be warned not to take the mark of the beast or the Covid shots. You will be returned to your bodies, and My believers will be called to the safety of My refuges.”

Thursday, September 9, 2021 - JOHN LEARY

God the Father: No scientific evaluation will make sense when two suns are seen

My dearest daughter, My Desire is to gather all of My children together, very soon, to witness My Promise. My Great Gift will come in the middle of the terrible spiritual persecution, when all that I Am will be denied. New gods, none of which exist, will be presented to the world. Covered with a glittering façade, they will be designed to stop all belief in My Existence. All of this heresy will extinguish the Light of God.

Soon, the stars will no longer shine with their great intensity. Soon, new, unexpected signs, which will defy all human understanding of science, will be shown by Me, to a disbelieving world, as the beginning of My Intervention is revealed. No scientific evaluation will make sense when two suns are seen. No definition, by man’s limited knowledge, will make sense. Yet, they will take every sign, given to the world from Heaven, and say that this other human life exists in the universe.

I Am the Creator of all life. I created man. I created the world. Never deny this, for when you do you will be following a false doctrine. Every intervention from Heaven – and there will be many – will be explained away. When you see these signs, know that the Day of the Second Coming is close.

I ask you, dear children, to never deny Me or to deny My Promise to bring the world the final peace and reconciliation, which is yours if you will accept it on My Terms and not your own. My Will is about to be accomplished at last. To prepare you, I will present to the world many miracles in the skies, in the universe and planetary system. When you witness these events, I want you to be joyful, for you will know then that I Am heralding the return of My Son to complete His Promise of eternal salvation.

Wipe the tears from your eyes. I know how difficult your trials will be. I refer to all of My Children, including believers and non-believers, as well as those guilty of terrible sin – none of you are excluded. When you become reconciled to My Son, you will become part of Him and you will reign with Him in Paradise, forever.

Your beloved Father

God the Most High

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2013/11/10/god-the-father-no-scientific-evaluation-will-make-sense-when-two-suns-are-seen/

Friday, October 27, 2017

JEsus said: “My people, this scene of two suns in the sky will frighten many people, and some could even die of fright. Soon after this sign, everyone all over the world will have their Warning experience of seeing their whole life flash in front of them. You will all be taken out of your body and out of time, as you come to My Light through a tunnel. When you come in front of Me, you will have a life review from your conception to the present. You will focus on your unforgiven sins, and then you will see your mini-judgment of where your sins are leading you. Some will experience hell, or purgatory, and only a few will see heaven. You will be warned not to take a microchip in the body, and to come to My refuge when I will call you.

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/two-suns-in-the-sky-will-frighten-many-people/

