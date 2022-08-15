DISNEY illuminati Pedophilia Revealed In Disney Movies! 2022

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SHOCKING REVELATIONS (Sexualization of children through subliminal re-enforcement, and the promotion of witch craft) PAY ATTENTION TO THE PETER PAN AND LION KING SHOTS. Peter pans shadow has a private part. Behind the bird in the lion king you'll see boobs and nipples. If you question the validity of the vague examples given, simply revert back to the undeniable examples given and ask yourself if it's really that hard to believe. Don't be a fool. (MORE TO COME! STAY TUNED)
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