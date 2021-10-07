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How to Tell if a Spiritual Teacher is Trustworthy
John Lamb Lash
John Lamb Lash
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13 views • October 07, 2021
Thumbnail: https://www.toonpool.com/cartoons/The%20Guru_180469
Caption: Guru says "Always take the bull by the tail and look him firmly in the eye." Student responds, "Like, awesome."

The Seeker's Handbook - The Complete Guide to Spiritual Pathfinding by John Lash (Crown/Harmony, 1991), now out of print

Explore the Modern Mystery School: https://nemeta.org/

Orientation talk for visitors – The Seven Groves of Nemeta : https://nemeta.org/course/visitors/


Order 'Not in His Image' by John Lamb Lash from publisher:
https://www.chelseagreen.com/writer/john-lamb-lash/

A few copies of the first edition are available. They will be collector’s items once the 2021 edition comes out. A good investment even if you don’t read it. However, most fans of the book recommend reading NIHI more than once, so having both editions would be optimal.

Rare JLL video interview “The Terton on Video – Gnosis and Shamanism”
https://nemeta.org/course/16-planetary-tantra/
To access this talk, register as a guest and go to Planetary Tantra via this link and scroll down to the title in the curriculum panel.
Keywords
sophiagaiamystery schoolwisdom goddesscreation story
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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