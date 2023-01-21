https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







SHOTS FIRED WITH DEANNA LORRAINE

Kids Dying of CARDIAC ARREST & Trump Keeps Shilling the Vax! + Karen Kingston & CPS Kidnapping

Karen Kingston joins the show to discuss the latest breaking news in the Covid BIOWEAPON war! Children are now dying suddenly and dropping like flies from Heart attacks and damaged hearts, while the Vax makers are at DAVOS and drumming up new ways to keep ensuring as many kids take it! Trump is still bragging about the jab as of this week and dismisses Vax injuries!

Then DeAnna is joined by a loving mother, Rosalinda, who had her 3 children and then newborn BABY stolen from her by corrupt CPS, for no reason, and refuses to give them back no matter how many hoops she jumps through. Now they are being abused in sinister foster homes and their childhood and innocence robbed from them. Don't miss her story, it can happen to any parent!

WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!

