BITTE SCHNELL ÜBERALL TEILEN! DOWNLOADEN UND NEU HOCHLADEN ERLAUBT UND ERWÜNSCHT! HD 720p

The English text is down below.Ihr könnt meine Videos gerne downloaden und mit Spanischen oder Französichen Untertiteln versehen etc. und dann neu hochladen... LEUTE MITDENKEN!

Falls ihr das Video nicht auf Bitchute abspielen könnt schaut es auf Brighteon oder Odysee. Dort geht es immer Bitchute ist Peer to Peer basiert Brighteon speichert alles auf Servern wie Youtube.

Dennoch auch diese Art der Manipulation gehört zum Repertoire der Geheimdienste. Meine Videos lassen sich auch super auf dem Browser Eures Smartphones und auf der PS4 sowie Smart TV schauen.

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianmilosevic

https://odysee.com/@adrianmilosevic:e

The Einbecker Wohnungsbaugesellschaft "housing association" has contacted a lawyer. Here is what he has written:

Dear Mr. Lachstädter, I hereby indicate that I represent the legal interests of Einbecker Wohnungsbaugesellschaft mbH. My client does not wish to enter into any contractual relationship with you. I request you to refrain from any further contact with my client in the future. Yours sincerely, In behalf of Marco Engelhardt Attorney at Law

You can proove that this is true by making a screenshot of the text in my video and then putting it into this text out of image converter. Then put this in Deepl or Google Translate.

https://www.imagetotext.info/