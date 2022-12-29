Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BITTE SCHNELL ÜBERALL TEILEN! DOWNLOADEN UND NEU HOCHLADEN ERLAUBT UND ERWÜNSCHT! HD 720p
10 views
channel image
❌Adrian Milosevic❌
Published 20 hours ago |
Donate

The English text is down below.Ihr könnt meine Videos gerne downloaden und mit Spanischen oder Französichen Untertiteln versehen etc. und dann neu hochladen... LEUTE MITDENKEN!

Falls ihr das Video nicht auf Bitchute abspielen könnt schaut es auf Brighteon oder Odysee. Dort geht es immer Bitchute ist Peer to Peer basiert Brighteon speichert alles auf Servern wie Youtube.

Dennoch auch diese Art der Manipulation gehört zum Repertoire der Geheimdienste. Meine Videos lassen sich auch super auf dem Browser Eures Smartphones und auf der PS4 sowie Smart TV schauen.

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianmilosevic

https://odysee.com/@adrianmilosevic:e

The Einbecker Wohnungsbaugesellschaft "housing association" has contacted a lawyer. Here is what he has written:

 Dear Mr. Lachstädter, I hereby indicate that I represent the legal interests of Einbecker Wohnungsbaugesellschaft mbH. My client does not wish to enter into any contractual relationship with you. I request you to refrain from any further contact with my client in the future. Yours sincerely, In behalf of Marco Engelhardt Attorney at Law

You can proove that this is true by making a screenshot of the text in my video and then putting it into this text out of image converter. Then put this in Deepl or Google Translate.

https://www.imagetotext.info/

Keywords
satanisminternationalewggermanymi5implantsgermanmindcontrolsatanismusverschwoerungfreimaurermordfolterbndchipimplantatemikrowellenwaffenweissefolteropfertelefonadrianlachstaedteradrianmilosevicsavannahnobel

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket