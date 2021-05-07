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PEDOGATE 2020 In Depth Exploration YouTube-Deletion Pizzagate Epstein BHkids
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41 views • May 07, 2021
PEDOGATE 2020 In Depth Exploration YouTube-Deletion Pizzagate Epstein BHkids
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When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
THE TRUTH is not for comfort - It's for liberation.
It's not a medicine - It's a killer.
Better to get hurt by THE TRUTH than comforted with a lie.
THE TRUTH will set you free, but first it will make you miserable
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Facebook] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
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