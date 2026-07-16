Do NOT F#$% with Mysticism! X/Twitter Space

Philosopher Stefan Molyneux warns his listeners to not f#$% with mysticism in this 15 July 2026 Wednesday Night Live by dismantling a caller’s claims about ghosts, out-of-body experiences and God as nothing more than memory tricks and imagination run wild. He pushes sticking to reality and clear boundaries instead of chasing unreliable supernatural stories that trap people in isolation.





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