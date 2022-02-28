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Alan Watt - "There's Nothing New Under the Sun" 2. 27.22
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53 views • February 28, 2022
[Original Broadcast 13 December 2020] - An Intelligent Virus - The Little People; Elimination of Protein - Sustainability, The Club of Rome, Austerity - Culture Industry, Entertainment - Information/Cyber War fare; Elephant Traps - Sting Operations - Don't Fall into Emotional Traps - Pamphleteers - 9/11, We Are Change; Infiltration - Computer and Cellphone Backdoors - Remember to Donate and Order, www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com - George Bush, A Thousand Points of Light, NWO - Learn to Say "No" - Chatham House Rules; Don't Tell the Public Anything after Our Private Meetings - Council on Foreign Relations - Julian Huxley - Agenda 21, Essential Vehicles Only; Elimination of Private Property - Bill Gates, Reimagining - John Wesley, Benjamin Franklin, The Brotherhood of Man - Goebbels, The Big Lie; Machiavelli; Bread and Circuses - That Which is Self-Evident.
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#AlanWatt
#CuttingThroughTheMatrix
Related links:
http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/radio/Alan_Watt_CTTM_Redux.html
Donations:
http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/PaypalDonations.html
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