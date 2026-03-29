Flat Earthers be like: "SHOW ME THE CURVE!" Well, ok.... How about many curves?

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I not posting this to convince flatties that the earth is round. They are so embedded in their foolishness it is next to impossible to dislodge them from it. I am posting this for the naïve who might get sucked into this dissimulation. Further, do not believe the flatties when they say the bible says the earth is flat. They know as much about the bible as they do about geometry.