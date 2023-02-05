Ukraine Update Feb 5, 2023

⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the offensive operations, conducted by the units of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in dislodging the enemy from the western outskirts of Dvurechnoye (Kharkov region).

◽️ The attacks, launched by Army Aviation and artillery, have resulted in the neutralization of the units from 92nd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Krakhmalnoye and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

◽️ Over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, and 3 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces has continued its offensive operations.

◽️ Concentrations of manpower and hardware from 80th and 95th airborne assault brigades of the AFU have been neutralized near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Serebryanka, and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Over 100 Ukrainian personnel, 6 armored fighting vehicles, 1 fighting vehicle equipped with BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), and 1 D-30 howitzer have been eliminated.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the offensive operations, conducted by the 'Yug' Group of Forces, have resulted in gaining more advantageous lines and positions.

◽️ The artillery attacks and active action have resulted in the elimination of up to 60 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 1 Msta-B howitzer, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, and 1 fighting vehicle equipped with BM-21 Grad MLRS.

◽️ 2 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Kramatorsk and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36, AN/TPQ-37, and AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radars have been destroyed near Markovo, Tikhonovka, and Novomikhaylovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the artillery attacks, launched by the units of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces, have resulted in the elimination of over 35 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 2 armored personnel carriers, as well as 2 Msta-B howitzers near Prechistovka and Ilyinka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In Kherson direction, counterbattery warfare operations have resulted in the destruction of 1 fighting vehicle equipped with BM-21 Grad MLRS near Novokairy (Kherson region).

◽️ 1 ordnance depot has been destroyed near Tokarevka (Kherson region).

💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 92 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 108 areas.

- Russian Defense M