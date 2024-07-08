BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
8/07/2024 -- California M5.3 Earthquake -- Seismic spread obvious -- Keep Watch Indonesia
A new significant M5.3 earthquake has struck Southern California next to several drill points in the South part of San Joaquin valley.


This is the 2nd M5.0+ earthquake this week for California, which is somewhat rare to see.


If you would like to do your own earthquake forecasting, or fully test the methods we have publicly developed over the past 12 years, feel free to test and repeat each step of the method by learning the method here:

https://youtu.be/WTONWLDIpQs


Real world example from 2019 and a much fuller explanation of how things work here:

https://youtu.be/txQFnGZvuHo


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos

chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanosstar fortshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines
