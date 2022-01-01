© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Peter McCullough interviewed by Epoch Times
Follow
0
Share
Report
284 views • January 01, 2022
Most recent interview of Dr. McCullough describing how he came up with the first pre-hospital treatment protocol for COVID19 and how this information has been suppressed. The suppression was nefarious and caused many deaths. This is murder. We are at war.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.